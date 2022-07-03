Claris Advisors LLC MO Increases Stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Claris Advisors LLC MO lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,197,558 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,274 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for about 35.2% of Claris Advisors LLC MO’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Claris Advisors LLC MO owned 0.21% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $33,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DFAC. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Concorde Financial Corp bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $23.53 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.52. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12-month low of $22.55 and a 12-month high of $29.33.

