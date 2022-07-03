Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVR) Short Interest Update

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,060,000 shares, a drop of 29.3% from the May 31st total of 1,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

CLVR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Clever Leaves from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Clever Leaves from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clever Leaves during the first quarter valued at approximately $996,000. Merlin Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Clever Leaves during the 4th quarter valued at $1,197,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Clever Leaves by 79.0% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 54,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 24,143 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Clever Leaves in the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Clever Leaves in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.69% of the company’s stock.

CLVR traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.97. 108,318 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 320,648. Clever Leaves has a twelve month low of $0.91 and a twelve month high of $12.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.17 and its 200-day moving average is $1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.52. The company has a market cap of $29.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.16.

Clever Leaves (NASDAQ:CLVR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Clever Leaves had a negative return on equity of 50.18% and a negative net margin of 280.95%. The business had revenue of $5.22 million for the quarter.

Clever Leaves Company Profile

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc operates as a cannabis company. The company operates through two segments, Cannabinoid and Non-Cannabinoid. The Cannabinoid segment engages in the cultivation, extraction, manufacturing, commercialization, and distribution of cannabinoid products internationally. The Non-Cannabinoid segment is engaged in formulating, manufacturing, marketing, selling, distributing, and commercializing nutraceutical and other natural remedies, wellness products, detoxification products, and nutritional and dietary supplements for mass retailers, specialty and health retailers, and distributors in the United States.

