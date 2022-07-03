CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Shares Acquired by Gateway Advisory LLC

Gateway Advisory LLC boosted its stake in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) by 24.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,142 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,619 shares during the period. Gateway Advisory LLC’s holdings in CNH Industrial were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNHI. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in CNH Industrial in the 4th quarter worth $7,150,000. SG3 Management LLC purchased a new position in CNH Industrial in the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in CNH Industrial by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 36,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 2,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shay Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 1,171.1% during the fourth quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 190,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,705,000 after acquiring an additional 175,664 shares in the last quarter. 38.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CNHI shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on CNH Industrial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on CNH Industrial from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. UBS Group set a $18.00 price objective on shares of CNH Industrial in a research note on Monday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on CNH Industrial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.39.

Shares of CNHI stock opened at $11.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.48, a current ratio of 6.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.22. The company has a market cap of $15.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 1.72. CNH Industrial has a 52 week low of $11.21 and a 52 week high of $19.69.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 28.90% and a net margin of 5.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Analysts expect that CNH Industrial will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.

