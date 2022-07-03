Coin98 (C98) One Day Volume Tops $21.44 Million

Coin98 (C98) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. In the last week, Coin98 has traded down 14.5% against the dollar. Coin98 has a total market capitalization of $85.37 million and approximately $21.44 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Coin98 coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.46 or 0.00002424 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WOW-token (WOW) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001530 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Alpha Venture DAO (ALPHA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000577 BTC.

S.S. Lazio (LAZIO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00009037 BTC.

Splintershards (SPS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Jade Protocol (JADE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.14 or 0.00111036 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00011072 BTC.

ApeSwap (BANANA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DeXit Network (DXT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About Coin98

Coin98 (C98) is a coin. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 185,000,000 coins. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator. Whitepaper “

Coin98 Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coin98 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Coin98 using one of the exchanges listed above.

