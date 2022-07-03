Conflux Network Achieves Market Capitalization of $280.11 Million (CFX)

Conflux Network (CFX) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. Conflux Network has a market capitalization of $280.11 million and $21.55 million worth of Conflux Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Conflux Network has traded flat against the dollar. One Conflux Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000658 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,228.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,059.57 or 0.05510499 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000343 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00029766 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.57 or 0.00263006 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002373 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $116.49 or 0.00605849 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.66 or 0.00076236 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $103.32 or 0.00537330 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Conflux Network Coin Profile

Conflux Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Conflux Network’s total supply is 872,195,965 coins. Conflux Network’s official website is confluxnetwork.org . The official message board for Conflux Network is medium.com/@ConfluxNetwork . Conflux Network’s official Twitter account is @Conflux_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “In 2018, the Conflux Foundation was formed and a regulatory compliant fundraise was completed to build an open infrastructure based on this breakthrough consensus mechanism. Soon after, Conflux established itself as the only state endorsed public, permissionless blockchain in China. This progressive research provides a solution to the ‘blockchain trilemma’ problem with a novel Tree-Graph consensus mechanism that optimizes security, scalability and decentralization. “

Conflux Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Conflux Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

