Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Upgraded by Exane BNP Paribas to “Outperform”

Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CTTAY. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Continental Aktiengesellschaft from €85.00 ($90.43) to €65.00 ($69.15) and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Continental Aktiengesellschaft from €95.00 ($101.06) to €90.00 ($95.74) and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Continental Aktiengesellschaft from €136.00 ($144.68) to €110.00 ($117.02) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. AlphaValue cut Continental Aktiengesellschaft to a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Continental Aktiengesellschaft from €100.00 ($106.38) to €95.00 ($101.06) in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $90.67.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $7.00 on Wednesday. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $6.33 and a 52 week high of $15.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft ( OTCMKTS:CTTAY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. Continental Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 3.64%. The business had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Continental Aktiengesellschaft will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were paid a $0.1702 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Continental Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, offers intelligent solutions for vehicles, machines, traffic, and transportation worldwide. It operates through four sectors: Automotive, Tires, ContiTech, and Contract Manufacturing. The company offers safety, brake, chassis, motion, and motion control systems; solutions for assisted and automated driving; and audio and camera solutions for the vehicle interior, as well as intelligent information and communication technology solutions.

