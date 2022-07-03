Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Upgraded by Exane BNP Paribas to “Outperform”

Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CTTAY. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Continental Aktiengesellschaft from €85.00 ($90.43) to €65.00 ($69.15) and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Continental Aktiengesellschaft from €95.00 ($101.06) to €90.00 ($95.74) and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Continental Aktiengesellschaft from €136.00 ($144.68) to €110.00 ($117.02) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. AlphaValue cut Continental Aktiengesellschaft to a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Continental Aktiengesellschaft from €100.00 ($106.38) to €95.00 ($101.06) in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $90.67.
Continental Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $7.00 on Wednesday. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $6.33 and a 52 week high of $15.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.25.
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were paid a $0.1702 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd.
Continental Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (Get Rating)
Continental Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, offers intelligent solutions for vehicles, machines, traffic, and transportation worldwide. It operates through four sectors: Automotive, Tires, ContiTech, and Contract Manufacturing. The company offers safety, brake, chassis, motion, and motion control systems; solutions for assisted and automated driving; and audio and camera solutions for the vehicle interior, as well as intelligent information and communication technology solutions.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Continental Aktiengesellschaft (CTTAY)
- Schnitzer Steel Witnesses A Strong Quarter On The Back Of Strong Domestic Demand
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/27 – 7/1
- Accolade Moves Higher But Growth Is Slowing
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM): Don’t Miss This Dividend
- RH Gives Good Reason To Get Defensive
Receive News & Ratings for Continental Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.