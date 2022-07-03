Contrasting MS&AD Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:MSADY) and Hippo (NYSE:HIPO)

MS&AD Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:MSADY – Get Rating) and Hippo (NYSE:HIPO – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

Get MS&AD Insurance Group alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for MS&AD Insurance Group and Hippo, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MS&AD Insurance Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Hippo 0 1 3 0 2.75

Hippo has a consensus price target of $4.69, suggesting a potential upside of 475.46%. Given Hippo’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Hippo is more favorable than MS&AD Insurance Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

35.2% of Hippo shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.5% of Hippo shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

MS&AD Insurance Group has a beta of 0.43, suggesting that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hippo has a beta of 0.22, suggesting that its share price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares MS&AD Insurance Group and Hippo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MS&AD Insurance Group 5.13% 8.46% 1.14% Hippo -246.66% -37.80% -18.72%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares MS&AD Insurance Group and Hippo’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MS&AD Insurance Group $45.71 billion 0.41 $2.34 billion $2.11 7.41 Hippo $91.20 million 5.08 -$371.40 million ($6.29) -0.13

MS&AD Insurance Group has higher revenue and earnings than Hippo. Hippo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MS&AD Insurance Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

MS&AD Insurance Group beats Hippo on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MS&AD Insurance Group (Get Rating)

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc., an insurance holding company, provides insurance and financial services worldwide. The company offers fire and allied, marine, personal accident, voluntary automobile, compulsory automobile liability, and others non-life insurance products; life insurance products; and reinsurance services. It also provides risk-related services. The company was formerly known as Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. in April 2010. MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1918 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Hippo (Get Rating)

Hippo Holdings Inc. provides home protection insurance in the United States and the District of Columbia. Its insurance products include homeowners' insurance against risks of fire, wind, and theft; and commercial and personal lines of products. The company distributes insurance products and services through its technology platform; and offers its policies online, over the phone, or through licensed insurance agents. It provides care and protection for homeowners, as well as operates an integrated home protection platform. The company is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

Receive News & Ratings for MS&AD Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MS&AD Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.