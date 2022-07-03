Cordasco Financial Network Buys Shares of 53 TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 53 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in TransDigm Group by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 56 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 132.0% during the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 58 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the third quarter worth $42,000. 99.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

Shares of TransDigm Group stock opened at $541.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.58 billion, a PE ratio of 37.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.43. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $500.08 and a twelve month high of $686.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $572.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $615.91.

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The aerospace company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 17.70% and a negative return on equity of 27.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 14.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TransDigm Group news, Director Robert J. Small bought 19,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $544.09 per share, with a total value of $10,554,257.82. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 185,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,703,441.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.75, for a total transaction of $7,265,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $13,612,949. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TDG. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on TransDigm Group from $720.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $720.00 to $620.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $700.00 to $620.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TransDigm Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $709.43.

TransDigm Group Profile (Get Rating)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.