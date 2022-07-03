Cordasco Financial Network Has $358,000 Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Cordasco Financial Network lowered its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 469 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 22 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in BlackRock during the 3rd quarter valued at about $587,000. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA acquired a new position in BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at about $255,000. Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its stake in BlackRock by 200.4% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 2,469 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares during the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock by 1,189.0% during the 4th quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 4,795 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,259,000 after purchasing an additional 4,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 562 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William E. Ford acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $701.00 per share, for a total transaction of $701,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,053,415. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William E. Ford acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $681.44 per share, with a total value of $1,362,880.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,915 shares in the company, valued at $10,163,677.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BLK stock opened at $616.70 on Friday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $575.60 and a 12 month high of $973.16. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $628.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $731.97. The stock has a market cap of $93.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.25.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The asset manager reported $9.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.92 by $0.60. BlackRock had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $4.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.06%.

Several equities analysts have commented on BLK shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $873.00 target price on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of BlackRock from $719.00 to $675.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of BlackRock from $932.00 to $801.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $848.93.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

