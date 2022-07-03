Cordasco Financial Network Has $997,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Cordasco Financial Network cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,322 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Cordasco Financial Network’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Cordasco Financial Network’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF were worth $997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Pecaut & CO. bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 133.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF stock opened at $54.34 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $50.55 and a 52-week high of $68.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.17.

