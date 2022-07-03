Cordasco Financial Network Makes New $210,000 Investment in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.9% during the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 29,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 99.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 716,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,546,000 after acquiring an additional 356,809 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 73.7% during the 1st quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 12,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 5,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Successful Portfolios LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 4,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $72.17 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.60. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $69.86 and a 1 year high of $82.47.

