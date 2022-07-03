Cordasco Financial Network Makes New $210,000 Investment in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.9% during the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 29,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 99.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 716,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,546,000 after acquiring an additional 356,809 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 73.7% during the 1st quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 12,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 5,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Successful Portfolios LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 4,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $72.17 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.60. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $69.86 and a 1 year high of $82.47.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD)
- Schnitzer Steel Witnesses A Strong Quarter On The Back Of Strong Domestic Demand
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/27 – 7/1
- Accolade Moves Higher But Growth Is Slowing
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM): Don’t Miss This Dividend
- RH Gives Good Reason To Get Defensive
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.