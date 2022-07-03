Cordasco Financial Network Raises Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Cordasco Financial Network grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Cordasco Financial Network’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2,475.0% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 9,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.57, for a total transaction of $3,268,079.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 96,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,274,964.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 86,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total value of $1,316,840.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,240,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,278,946.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,330,390 shares of company stock valued at $28,952,332 over the last ninety days. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GS. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $416.00 target price on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $488.00 to $486.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $433.29.

Shares of GS stock opened at $299.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $102.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $306.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $336.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $278.15 and a 12-month high of $426.16.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $10.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.61 by $2.15. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 31.21%. The company had revenue of $12.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $18.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 36.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.53%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

