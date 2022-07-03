Cordasco Financial Network Reduces Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Cordasco Financial Network decreased its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,405 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of Cordasco Financial Network’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Cordasco Financial Network’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IUSB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,440,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,252,024,000 after buying an additional 4,569,874 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,747,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,162,417,000 after acquiring an additional 4,765,174 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,558,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,091,000 after acquiring an additional 443,718 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 36.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,372,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,321,000 after acquiring an additional 3,804,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,407,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,782,000 after acquiring an additional 556,176 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ IUSB opened at $47.12 on Friday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $45.68 and a one year high of $54.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.21 and a 200 day moving average of $49.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be issued a $0.086 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%.

