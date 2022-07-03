Coty (NYSE:COTY) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Coty from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Coty from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Coty from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Coty from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, June 18th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Coty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Coty currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $10.85.

Shares of COTY opened at $7.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.80 and a beta of 2.14. Coty has a twelve month low of $5.90 and a twelve month high of $11.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.38.

Coty ( NYSE:COTY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Coty had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Coty will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Olivier Goudet acquired 100,000 shares of Coty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.45 per share, for a total transaction of $645,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 739,129 shares in the company, valued at $4,767,382.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Coty in the 1st quarter worth $13,123,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Coty by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 59,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 17,315 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its position in Coty by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 745,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,706,000 after buying an additional 96,259 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Coty in the 1st quarter worth about $17,961,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Coty during the 1st quarter valued at about $169,000. 37.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, Kim Kardashian West, and Tiffany & Co brands.

