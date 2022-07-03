Covalent Price Down 10.9% Over Last 7 Days (CQT)

Covalent (CQT) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 2nd. Covalent has a market capitalization of $27.16 million and approximately $926,193.00 worth of Covalent was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Covalent coin can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000553 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Covalent has traded 10.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $31.96 or 0.00165860 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005184 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $121.88 or 0.00632484 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.35 or 0.00084842 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002357 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001638 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00016321 BTC.

Covalent Profile

Covalent’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 254,842,989 coins. The Reddit community for Covalent is https://reddit.com/r/CovalentHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Covalent’s official Twitter account is @covalent_hq

