Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) Short Interest Down 46.2% in June

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 69,000 shares, a drop of 46.2% from the May 31st total of 128,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 254,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

CIK traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,901. Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund has a twelve month low of $2.55 and a twelve month high of $3.56.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were issued a $0.0225 dividend. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Xcel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 22.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in high yield corporate debt such as bonds and debentures that are rated Baa or lower by Moody's or BBB or lower by S&P.

