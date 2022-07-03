Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Price Target Lowered to $29.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $40.00 to $29.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the information services provider’s stock.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Benchmark began coverage on Criteo in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Criteo from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Criteo in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Criteo from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Criteo from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $44.29.
Shares of NASDAQ CRTO opened at $23.85 on Wednesday. Criteo has a twelve month low of $23.11 and a twelve month high of $46.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 0.94.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRTO. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Criteo by 24.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 71,792 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after buying an additional 14,281 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Criteo by 17.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,295 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Criteo in the fourth quarter valued at about $771,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Criteo by 128.8% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Criteo by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 36,690 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.28% of the company’s stock.
About Criteo (Get Rating)
Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Criteo (CRTO)
- Schnitzer Steel Witnesses A Strong Quarter On The Back Of Strong Domestic Demand
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/27 – 7/1
- Accolade Moves Higher But Growth Is Slowing
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM): Don’t Miss This Dividend
- RH Gives Good Reason To Get Defensive
Receive News & Ratings for Criteo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Criteo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.