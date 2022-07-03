Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Price Target Lowered to $29.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $40.00 to $29.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Benchmark began coverage on Criteo in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Criteo from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Criteo in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Criteo from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Criteo from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $44.29.

Shares of NASDAQ CRTO opened at $23.85 on Wednesday. Criteo has a twelve month low of $23.11 and a twelve month high of $46.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 0.94.

Criteo ( NASDAQ:CRTO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The information services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.10. Criteo had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 5.97%. The company had revenue of $217.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Criteo will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRTO. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Criteo by 24.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 71,792 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after buying an additional 14,281 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Criteo by 17.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,295 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Criteo in the fourth quarter valued at about $771,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Criteo by 128.8% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Criteo by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 36,690 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

About Criteo

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

