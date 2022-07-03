Crown Price Reaches $0.0158 on Major Exchanges (CRW)

Crown (CRW) traded 22.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 3rd. Crown has a total market capitalization of $474,359.69 and $208.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Crown has traded 52.4% lower against the dollar. One Crown coin can now be purchased for $0.0158 or 0.00000083 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Crown alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,036.45 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $102.97 or 0.00540926 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.36 or 0.00275030 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001107 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005755 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00012292 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Uno Re (UNO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Crown Profile

CRW is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 8th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 30,022,279 coins. The official message board for Crown is medium.com/crownplatform . Crown’s official website is crownplatform.com . The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Crown was created in 2014 as a proof of work digital currency and an alternative to FIAT currencies. It migrated to a custom proof of stake consensus mechanism in April 2019. CRW provides an open-access, decentralized economy that uses blockchain technology to support new applications. “

Crown Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crown should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crown using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crown and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.