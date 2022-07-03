Crowny (CRWNY) Trading 1.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Crowny (CRWNY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. Over the last seven days, Crowny has traded up 1.3% against the dollar. One Crowny coin can currently be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Crowny has a market capitalization of $662,099.27 and $118,587.00 worth of Crowny was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Crowny alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.28 or 0.00157611 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005199 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 38.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.03 or 0.00452932 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00085298 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002360 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001636 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00016354 BTC.

Crowny Coin Profile

Crowny’s total supply is 813,097,988 coins and its circulating supply is 462,191,889 coins. Crowny’s official Twitter account is @crownyio

Buying and Selling Crowny

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crowny directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crowny should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crowny using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Crowny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crowny and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.