CryptoFlow Price Tops $0.0031 on Top Exchanges (CFL)

CryptoFlow (CFL) traded 20.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 3rd. During the last week, CryptoFlow has traded up 60% against the dollar. One CryptoFlow coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges. CryptoFlow has a total market capitalization of $281,840.49 and approximately $5,730.00 worth of CryptoFlow was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.96 or 0.00166926 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005217 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.13 or 0.00710929 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.42 or 0.00085769 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001649 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002349 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00016331 BTC.

CryptoFlow Coin Profile

CryptoFlow’s total supply is 386,848,901 coins and its circulating supply is 92,026,159 coins. CryptoFlow’s official Twitter account is @CryptoFlow7 and its Facebook page is accessible here . CryptoFlow’s official website is cryptoflow.co.uk

Buying and Selling CryptoFlow

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoFlow directly using US dollars.

