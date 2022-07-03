CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP) Short Interest Down 28.0% in June

CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 134,700 shares, a drop of 28.0% from the May 31st total of 187,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 140,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of CCLP stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.34. 36,635 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 157,066. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.38. CSI Compressco has a 1-year low of $1.11 and a 1-year high of $1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 544.56, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.44.

CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $80.01 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Saturday, April 30th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. CSI Compressco’s dividend payout ratio is currently -5.19%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its stake in shares of CSI Compressco by 241.2% in the first quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 760,411 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 537,555 shares during the period. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CSI Compressco by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC now owns 465,670 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 53,083 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of CSI Compressco by 105.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,829,797 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,162,000 after acquiring an additional 5,555,555 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of CSI Compressco in the first quarter worth approximately $3,458,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of CSI Compressco in the first quarter worth approximately $132,000. 6.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CSI Compressco (Get Rating)

CSI Compressco LP provides contract services for natural gas compression and treating in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Egypt, and internationally. The company offers natural gas compression services through low-, medium-, and high-horsepower compressor packages for oil and natural gas production, gathering, artificial lift, transmission, processing, and storage.

