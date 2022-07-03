Cullinan Associates Inc. Acquires 11,525 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Cullinan Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 224,709 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,525 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $12,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TFC. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in Truist Financial by 456.4% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 108.9% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. 72.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TFC opened at $48.20 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.04 and a 200-day moving average of $55.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $64.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.14. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $44.75 and a twelve month high of $68.95.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 27.89%. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 42.86%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TFC. Citigroup cut Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Bank of America cut Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Truist Financial from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com cut Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Truist Financial from $69.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.19.

In other news, Director Steven C. Voorhees acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.82 per share, for a total transaction of $996,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,873 shares in the company, valued at $3,032,692.86. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

