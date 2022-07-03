Cullinan Associates Inc. Has $5.43 Million Position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Cullinan Associates Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) by 32.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,500 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Cerner were worth $5,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CERN. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Cerner during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,282,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cerner by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Cerner during the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Cerner by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 105,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,805,000 after purchasing an additional 4,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire boosted its position in shares of Cerner by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 10,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 5,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.09, for a total transaction of $497,547.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $321,035.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CERN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cerner in a research report on Sunday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus cut shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.14.

Cerner stock opened at $94.92 on Friday. Cerner Co. has a 52 week low of $69.08 and a 52 week high of $95.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $94.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $27.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.77.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Cerner had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 22.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cerner Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

About Cerner (Get Rating)

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. It offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

