Cullinan Associates Inc. Has $9.02 Million Stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Cullinan Associates Inc. grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,537 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,167 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $9,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CTSH. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.4% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 8,163 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 415.8% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 44,378 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $3,937,000 after buying an additional 35,775 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,500,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 60,800 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $5,394,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CTSH opened at $68.03 on Friday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52 week low of $65.24 and a 52 week high of $93.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.07 and a 200-day moving average of $82.46.

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.04. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.90%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen cut their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.77.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 5,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total value of $423,112.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,280,529.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 5,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total transaction of $453,167.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $453,553.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

