Cullinan Associates Inc. Increases Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Cullinan Associates Inc. grew its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,632 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,759 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $16,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 141.4% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. 69.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Starbucks alerts:

SBUX stock opened at $79.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.18 and a 200 day moving average of $87.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.90 billion, a PE ratio of 21.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.93. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $68.39 and a 52 week high of $126.32.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.60 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 53.43% and a net margin of 14.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.55%.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 137,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $72.67 per share, for a total transaction of $9,992,125.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 19,534,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,419,569,208.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 72,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $68.85 per share, with a total value of $4,991,625.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 19,606,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,349,939,196. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on SBUX. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $91.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.72.

Starbucks Profile (Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.