Cullinan Associates Inc. Sells 5,894 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Cullinan Associates Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,424 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,894 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $10,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Intuit by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,720,073 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,392,825,000 after purchasing an additional 295,602 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of Intuit by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 30,489 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,611,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter worth about $5,832,000. Myriad Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter worth about $917,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Intuit by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTU stock opened at $388.31 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $339.36 and a 52-week high of $716.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $393.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $476.91.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $7.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.58 by $0.07. Intuit had a return on equity of 20.77% and a net margin of 19.44%. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.45 EPS. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.84%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on INTU shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Intuit in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Intuit to $476.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Intuit from $674.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Intuit from $715.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Intuit from $550.00 to $475.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $562.56.

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 984 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total transaction of $380,109.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,497.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,790 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.37, for a total value of $698,762.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $788,157.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,774 shares of company stock valued at $5,002,772 over the last three months. 3.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

