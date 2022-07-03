Cullinan Associates Inc. Trims Stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Cullinan Associates Inc. cut its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,098 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $6,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the first quarter worth $239,000. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 6.3% in the first quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC now owns 170,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,333,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 5.4% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,359,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,605,000 after purchasing an additional 70,177 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.9% in the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 25,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 13.0% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 26,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,067 shares in the last quarter. 87.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charles Schwab stock opened at $63.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.15 billion, a PE ratio of 23.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $59.35 and a 12-month high of $96.24.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 31.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.99%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SCHW shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $87.50 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $107.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.93.

In other Charles Schwab news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger bought 4,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $68.55 per share, with a total value of $297,575.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 359,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,658,394.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger bought 63,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $67.07 per share, for a total transaction of $4,238,019.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 432,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,016,158.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 104,169 shares of company stock worth $7,081,708 in the last ninety days. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

