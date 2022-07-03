Cullinan Associates Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Cullinan Associates Inc. decreased its stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $4,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 2,000.0% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SPG opened at $95.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.48. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.20 and a 1 year high of $171.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($1.44). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 43.12% and a return on equity of 56.67%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.48 earnings per share. Simon Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $1.70 per share. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.30%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Simon Property Group from $152.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Simon Property Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Simon Property Group from $190.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.36.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

