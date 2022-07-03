CWA Asset Management Group LLC Acquires 11,332 Shares of Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN – Get Rating) by 39.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 11,332 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Lindsay worth $6,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Lindsay by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 275,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,934,000 after buying an additional 20,335 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Lindsay during the 3rd quarter worth about $270,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Lindsay by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 243,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,938,000 after buying an additional 10,026 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Lindsay by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 220,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,493,000 after buying an additional 5,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Lindsay by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 133,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,320,000 after buying an additional 6,002 shares in the last quarter. 85.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Lindsay news, insider James Scott Marion sold 1,945 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.01, for a total value of $283,989.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $659,965.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LNN shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Lindsay from $180.00 to $172.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lindsay in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Lindsay in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of LNN stock opened at $138.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $127.66 and its 200-day moving average is $136.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.65 and a beta of 0.47. Lindsay Co. has a 52-week low of $116.77 and a 52-week high of $179.26.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $214.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.95 million. Lindsay had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The business’s revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Lindsay Co. will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This is a boost from Lindsay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.22%.

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

