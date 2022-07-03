CWA Asset Management Group LLC Acquires 15,350 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 375,201 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,350 shares during the quarter. Fastenal makes up approximately 1.7% of CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. CWA Asset Management Group LLC owned 0.07% of Fastenal worth $22,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in Fastenal by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 11,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Fastenal by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 118,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,023,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Fastenal during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,815,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Fastenal during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Fastenal by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 139,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Fastenal from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fastenal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.80.

In related news, Director Michael J. Ancius acquired 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $56.41 per share, for a total transaction of $36,666.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 25,952 shares in the company, valued at $1,463,952.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Michael J. Ancius acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $51.00 per share, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 27,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,406,937. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders purchased 3,563 shares of company stock valued at $182,773. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of FAST stock opened at $49.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.27. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $48.10 and a 52 week high of $64.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.49 and a 200-day moving average of $55.52.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. Fastenal’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 27th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 26th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is currently 72.52%.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

