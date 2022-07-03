CWA Asset Management Group LLC Boosts Position in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) by 35.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,898 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,747 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Affirm were worth $3,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Affirm by 275.0% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Affirm by 540.0% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in Affirm in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Affirm in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Affirm in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. 58.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AFRM opened at $17.19 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 9.36 and a quick ratio of 9.36. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.64 and a 12-month high of $176.65.

Affirm ( NASDAQ:AFRM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.35. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 18.00% and a negative net margin of 52.07%. The company had revenue of $354.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.01 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.72) EPS. Affirm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic acquired 181,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.60 per share, for a total transaction of $5,383,174.40. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4,467,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,240,308.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have purchased a total of 2,107,799 shares of company stock valued at $68,998,013 over the last 90 days. 16.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on AFRM. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Affirm from $79.00 to $50.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Affirm in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Affirm from $140.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Affirm from $70.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Affirm from $65.00 to $35.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.06.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

