CWA Asset Management Group LLC Has $12.52 Million Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 298,873 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,429 shares during the period. PulteGroup accounts for approximately 1.0% of CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $12,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PHM. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of PulteGroup by 303.2% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 504 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in PulteGroup in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PulteGroup in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. First Command Bank raised its position in PulteGroup by 125.0% in the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in PulteGroup in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 90.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PHM opened at $42.22 on Friday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $35.03 and a one year high of $58.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.33.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.13. PulteGroup had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 27.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is presently 7.35%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PHM. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $68.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $66.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Barclays lowered shares of PulteGroup from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $73.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.58.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

