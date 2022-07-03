CWA Asset Management Group LLC Has $3.21 Million Stock Holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,975 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $3,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAR. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Darling Ingredients by 362.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. 92.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Darling Ingredients stock opened at $62.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.23. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.92 and a 52 week high of $87.59.

Darling Ingredients ( NYSE:DAR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DAR shares. StockNews.com lowered Darling Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Cowen started coverage on Darling Ingredients in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Stephens raised their target price on Darling Ingredients from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Darling Ingredients in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.78.

In related news, EVP John Bullock sold 12,374 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.70, for a total transaction of $1,023,329.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,055,319.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Der Velden Jan Van sold 17,087 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total value of $1,302,200.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,708 shares in the company, valued at $5,160,026.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 67,333 shares of company stock worth $5,347,539. 2.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

