CWA Asset Management Group LLC Has $8.11 Million Stock Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC cut its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,793 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,129 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $8,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,346 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 2,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 19,139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 766.6% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 19,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,327,000 after purchasing an additional 17,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veery Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth $215,000.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TSM shares. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.50.

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $77.00 on Friday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1 year low of $76.18 and a 1 year high of $145.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.87.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $491.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.53 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.44% and a return on equity of 30.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.46%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

