CWA Asset Management Group LLC Purchases New Position in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 402,437 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,330,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 52,505,872 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $490,405,000 after acquiring an additional 880,660 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,534,975 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $117,077,000 after acquiring an additional 2,556,325 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 9,803,725 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $91,566,000 after buying an additional 467,834 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 7,642,832 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $71,384,000 after buying an additional 435,759 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,828,234 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $63,775,000 after buying an additional 1,768,949 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Plains All American Pipeline alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised Plains All American Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.68.

Shares of NYSE:PAA opened at $10.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.63. The stock has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.91 and a beta of 1.79. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 52-week low of $8.64 and a 52-week high of $12.10.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $13.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.15 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.2175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This is a boost from Plains All American Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.61%. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 378.26%.

In other Plains All American Pipeline news, Director Kevin S. Mccarthy purchased 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.81 per share, for a total transaction of $1,962,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,962,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Plains All American Pipeline Profile (Get Rating)

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and at times on barges or railcars.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Plains All American Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains All American Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.