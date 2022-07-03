CWA Asset Management Group LLC Sells 22,555 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 32.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,615 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 22,555 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $7,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. 44 Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,885 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. 55I LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 1,236 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 365 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 71.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $115.31 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.08. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.72 and a 1 year high of $224.55. The company has a market capitalization of $26.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.33.

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.76 by ($0.14). T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 37.64% and a return on equity of 33.38%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 10.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is 38.83%.

TROW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Monday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $118.00 to $100.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $142.00 to $126.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.60.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 730 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $91,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,636,125. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About T. Rowe Price Group (Get Rating)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.