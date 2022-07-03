CWA Asset Management Group LLC Sells 4,190 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC decreased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 44.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,190 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $350.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $366.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $396.03. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $334.24 and a 12-month high of $441.26.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.