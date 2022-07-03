DAOventures (DVD) Price Reaches $0.0140 on Exchanges

DAOventures (DVD) traded down 6.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 3rd. DAOventures has a market capitalization of $128,984.18 and $1,956.00 worth of DAOventures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAOventures coin can now be bought for $0.0140 or 0.00000074 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DAOventures has traded 4.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001280 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000732 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000952 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000157 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001176 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00007512 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001968 BTC.

About DAOventures

DAOventures (CRYPTO:DVD) is a Proof of Stake coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. DAOventures’ total supply is 15,070,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,200,046 coins. DAOventures’ official Twitter account is @VenturesDao . The Reddit community for DAOventures is https://reddit.com/r/DAOVentures

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOventures is a DeFi robo-advisor and automated money manager platform. It is their mission to make DeFi simpler, accessible & inclusive.The DAOventures native DVG token has several utilities. Working as an incentive mechanism to attract and stake liquidity, the DVG token invites market participation from the DAOventures community ensuring network effect, long term demand and community involvement.DVG holders can benefit from a range of staking incentives that will reward them for their efforts, including pool-specific rewards, reduced transaction fees and community related proposals for improvements.A cross-chain integration, DAOventures will be powered initially by Ethereum and Polkadot with plans to integrate with other blockchain networks in the future.”

Buying and Selling DAOventures

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOventures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAOventures should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAOventures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

