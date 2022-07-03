DB Gold Double Long ETN (NYSEARCA:DGP) is First Quadrant LLC CA’s 7th Largest Position

First Quadrant LLC CA trimmed its holdings in shares of DB Gold Double Long ETN (NYSEARCA:DGP – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,649 shares during the period. DB Gold Double Long ETN makes up about 3.7% of First Quadrant LLC CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. First Quadrant LLC CA’s holdings in DB Gold Double Long ETN were worth $664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Keene & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in DB Gold Double Long ETN in the 4th quarter worth approximately $296,000.

DGP stock opened at $37.51 on Friday. DB Gold Double Long ETN has a one year low of $34.92 and a one year high of $62.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.01.

