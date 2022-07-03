Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) Short Interest Update

Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 150,100 shares, a decline of 27.9% from the May 31st total of 208,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 67,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Delek Logistics Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in Delek Logistics Partners by 90.9% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 4,046 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 1,927 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in Delek Logistics Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Delek Logistics Partners by 19.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,580 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.77% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Delek Logistics Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.

DKL traded up $1.53 on Friday, hitting $50.23. The company had a trading volume of 22,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,823. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.25. Delek Logistics Partners has a 12-month low of $36.56 and a 12-month high of $58.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 2.37.

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. Delek Logistics Partners had a negative return on equity of 158.89% and a net margin of 22.27%. The company had revenue of $206.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Delek Logistics Partners will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This is a positive change from Delek Logistics Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.80%. Delek Logistics Partners’s payout ratio is presently 101.29%.

Delek Logistics Partners, LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, and intermediate and refined products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Pipelines and Transportation, Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling, and Investment in Pipeline Joint Ventures. The Pipelines and Transportation segment includes pipelines, trucks, and ancillary assets that provide crude oil gathering, crude oil intermediate and refined products transportation, and storage services primarily in support of the Tyler, El Dorado, and Big Spring refineries, as well as offers crude oil and other products transportation services to third parties.

