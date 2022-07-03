Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Price Target to SEK 80

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from SEK 85 to SEK 80 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on LUNMF. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Lundin Mining from SEK 94 to SEK 88 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Lundin Mining from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Lundin Mining from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Lundin Mining from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Lundin Mining from SEK 112 to SEK 110 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.46.

Lundin Mining stock opened at $6.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.64. Lundin Mining has a fifty-two week low of $6.11 and a fifty-two week high of $11.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.78.

Lundin Mining ( OTCMKTS:LUNMF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. Lundin Mining had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 27.68%. The business had revenue of $991.10 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lundin Mining will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a $0.0701 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a yield of 3.14%. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.74%.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

