DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $132.75.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DXCM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on DexCom in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on DexCom from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on DexCom from $181.25 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on DexCom from $134.50 to $121.50 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on DexCom from $141.25 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

In other news, EVP Chad Patterson sold 776 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $498.75, for a total value of $387,030.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,207,935. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,000 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total value of $72,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 139,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,135,235. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,653 shares of company stock worth $1,090,922 over the last three months. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in DexCom by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,550,784 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $5,397,781,000 after acquiring an additional 140,465 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,554,293 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,329,976,000 after buying an additional 45,107 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its stake in DexCom by 33.9% in the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,189,245 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,143,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,655 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in DexCom by 11.3% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,642,510 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,351,923,000 after acquiring an additional 267,965 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in DexCom by 83.4% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,600,283 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,330,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182,632 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DXCM stock opened at $77.63 on Tuesday. DexCom has a 1 year low of $66.89 and a 1 year high of $164.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $89.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.33. The stock has a market cap of $30.47 billion, a PE ratio of 150.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 4.79 and a current ratio of 5.27.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical device company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.04). DexCom had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 8.23%. The company had revenue of $628.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. DexCom’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DexCom will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

