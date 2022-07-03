Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Shares Sold by Bayshore Asset Management LLC

Bayshore Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,261,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,534 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises 25.5% of Bayshore Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Bayshore Asset Management LLC owned 0.23% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $34,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000.

Shares of DFAC stock opened at $23.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.52. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12-month low of $22.55 and a 12-month high of $29.33.

