Disciplined Investments LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Disciplined Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,169 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,520 shares during the period. J.B. Hunt Transport Services accounts for approximately 2.3% of Disciplined Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $5,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 4.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,314,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the third quarter worth about $610,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the third quarter worth about $136,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 285.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 675 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the fourth quarter worth about $378,000. Institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $194.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Stephens decreased their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $245.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $209.00 to $231.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.11.

JBHT stock traded up $2.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $159.87. 623,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 628,581. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.32. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.92 and a 1-year high of $218.18. The company has a market cap of $16.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The transportation company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 9.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is 19.85%.

In other news, Director Sharilyn S. Gasaway purchased 650 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $161.87 per share, for a total transaction of $105,215.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,240,994. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Profile (Get Rating)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.