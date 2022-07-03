Disciplined Investments LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Disciplined Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,540 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Madden Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Fure Financial Corp grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Fure Financial Corp now owns 14,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,594,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Financial Group grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 11,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,761,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period.

VO traded up $2.62 on Friday, hitting $199.59. 774,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,078,798. The business’s fifty day moving average is $209.80 and its 200 day moving average is $227.43. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $188.89 and a fifty-two week high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

