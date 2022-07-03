Disciplined Investments LLC Buys 5,610 Shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

Disciplined Investments LLC raised its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Get Rating) by 382.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,610 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMB. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. McDonald Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 456.1% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF stock traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $86.15. The company had a trading volume of 6,095,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,471,641. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $84.07 and a fifty-two week high of $113.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.88.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.361 per share. This represents a $4.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. This is an increase from iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.34.

About iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

