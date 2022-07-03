Disciplined Investments LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Disciplined Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,527 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,189 shares during the quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTEB. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,565.9% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.08. The company had a trading volume of 3,009,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,497,683. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.94. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $49.07 and a 1-year high of $55.67.

