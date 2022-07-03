Disciplined Investments LLC Has $4.72 Million Stock Position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Disciplined Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,315 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Disciplined Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $4,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1,142.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 3,907 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 83.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:STIP traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $101.80. 1,624,397 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,481,061. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $101.09 and a 52-week high of $107.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.36.

