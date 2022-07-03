Disciplined Investments LLC Has $966,000 Stock Position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Disciplined Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AJG. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 394.7% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Country Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP William F. Ziebell sold 29,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.27, for a total transaction of $4,393,613.18. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,614 shares in the company, valued at $4,121,941.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 4,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.04, for a total transaction of $804,690.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,160 shares in the company, valued at $2,780,606.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $193.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $171.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI set a $195.00 price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.11.

AJG traded up $1.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $164.63. The company had a trading volume of 644,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 856,880. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12 month low of $135.50 and a 12 month high of $187.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $161.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.07. The company has a market cap of $34.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.26, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.66.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.04. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.93%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

