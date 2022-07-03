Disciplined Investments LLC Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Disciplined Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 817 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VDE traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $100.69. 942,073 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,702,982. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $112.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.77. Vanguard Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $62.92 and a twelve month high of $130.35.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

